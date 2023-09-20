‘I don’t dream of working for the rest of my life.’ A Gen Z Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Said That She’s Happier Struggling
by Matthew Gilligan
A Gen Z woman named Andra posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about her corporate work experience and why she believes people of her generation are over the way things have been done for years.
The video was a stitch from another user’s video and showed an article with a headline that reads, “Gen Zer In Their First Internship Can’t ‘Fathom’ Working For The Rest Of Their Life — ‘I’m Just Supposed To Do This Forever ‘Cause I Need Money?’”
She told viewers that she got her first 9-5 job this year at a health care company.
She said the culture of the company turned out to be toxic and said, “I also made the decision within only four months of working there that if I had to do this, like, corporate drone thing for the rest of my life—because I did the math, you couldn’t retire in this economy—I just, like, would rather clock out eternally.”
She said that she noticed older employees at her job struggling to make ends meet and she thought to herself, “This is it? This is life?”
After nine months on the job, she decided she didn’t want to deal with it anymore.
She said, “I’ve sadly been happier doing odd jobs here and there, struggling to pay bills, and just living life and having fun.”
Andra added that she’s not sure what’s next for her but she knows that she doesn’t want to go back to a 9-5 office job.
She said, “So say what you want about Gen Z, but we’re just finally putting our foot down about this corporate lifestyle, where you waste most of your life sitting in an office doing little to nothing. I would rather just get my work done on my time and then get to go live my life.”
She also argued that if the bigwigs at corporations don’t understand the work-life balance that people want, things are just going to get worse.
