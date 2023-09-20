‘I fell onto the photographer.’ Should This Woman Apologize For Fainting And Ruining The Big Day?
Weddings are supposed to be once-in-a-lifetime experience, and even if they’re not, most people take exception to a guest ruining the day.
OP was to be a guest at her aunt’s wedding. The guests were all warning to make sure they ate and drank the day of, as they expected the weather and the venue to be overly warm.
I (21F) attended my aunt’s wedding a few weeks ago. I was not part of the wedding, just a guest which I was fine with.
Before the wedding, everyone was advised to drink lots of water and eat beforehand because it was going to be extremely hot that day.
OP did not listen, failing to eat or drink a single thing.
The wedding started at 5:00pm, and I had absolutely nothing to eat or drink up until then except maybe a granola bar because I was extremely busy that day.
So when it was time for the wedding, I was already tired and hungry.
She was feeling poorly and got up to leave the ceremony when she passed out, knocking over the photographer and breaking his (only) lens in the process.
About thirty minutes into the wedding, (which was at a church btw), I was feeling uneasy and lightheaded so I excused myself to go to the washroom.
As I was walking, I got that feeling like I was about to collapse. The next thing I can remember was coming to and see lots of people surrounding me including the bride and groom.
Apparently, when I fainted, I fell onto the photographer who was crouched down near me. Not only that, but he dropped the camera lens down and it broke.
Tbh I don’t even remember seeing the photographer but I may have been too dizzy or something to have seen him.
Since the wedding was inexpensive and the pictures were being taken by a family friend he didn’t have another lens, so they were stuck with cellphone pictures.
The wedding was a bit of a cheaper one, so the photographer was a family friend of the grooms who only had one camera with him.
The bride was just in tears that she won’t have any good pictures from her wedding. The photographer insisted that he could drive home and grab a different one, but it would take too long.
The bride was indeed mad at me, but I feel it was a bit harsh as it was extremely embarrassing for me already.
Fainting never even crossed my mind as something that would happen at all. They did get pictures but they were on cellphones.
AITA?
The bride was upset by all of this and is mad at OP, but she doesn’t think it was her fault.
Does Reddit agree? Let’s find out!
The top comment says that it wasn’t intentional but it was still her fault.
This person says it was definitely unfortunate and OP should have taken precautions.
No one blames the bride for being mad.
They also think OP should pay for the replacement lens.
Many people were a bit confused…
It does seem hard to believe she didn’t do this on purpose.
But maybe I just have trust issues.