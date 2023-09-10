‘I haven’t paid for pants in like 10 years.’ A Former Kohl’s Employee Told People How To Replace Old Pants With New Ones For Free
by Matthew Gilligan
Did you know that Kohl’s has an even exchange policy?
I had no idea, but thanks to a former Kohl’s employee, we can all take advantage of it!
The woman posted a viral TikTok video and told viewers how to use the policy to get new pants.
She said you can buy a new pair of jeans and, down the road when you’re ready for a new pair, all you have to do is walk up to the Kohl’s register with your old pair AND a new pair of the exact same pair of pants.
Shoppers can then tell cashiers they want to do an even exchange and they don’t even need a receipt.
She said, “I haven’t paid for pants in like 10 years.”
Let’s take a look at what she had to say.
Something tells me this is a lot harder than she’s letting on…