‘I haven’t paid for pants in like 10 years.’ A Former Kohl’s Employee Told People How To Replace Old Pants With New Ones For Free

by Matthew Gilligan

Did you know that Kohl’s has an even exchange policy?

I had no idea, but thanks to a former Kohl’s employee, we can all take advantage of it!

The woman posted a viral TikTok video and told viewers how to use the policy to get new pants.

She said you can buy a new pair of jeans and, down the road when you’re ready for a new pair, all you have to do is walk up to the Kohl’s register with your old pair AND a new pair of the exact same pair of pants.

Shoppers can then tell cashiers they want to do an even exchange and they don’t even need a receipt.

She said, “I haven’t paid for pants in like 10 years.”

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer said this is pretty true…

Another person said they’d never be able to pull this off.

And one TikTokker shared their own experience working at Kohl’s.

Something tells me this is a lot harder than she’s letting on…

