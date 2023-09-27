‘I know I’m not who you’re expecting.’ A Cop Delivered A DoorDash Order After He Arrested The Driver
by Matthew Gilligan
This is called going above and beyond, people!
And we should all tip our caps to this fella who is obviously going out of his way to serve and protect.
A woman named Anastasia posted a video on TikTok that was recorded by the doorbell camera at her house.
A police officer can be seen on her porch holding two bags of food and a drink.
Anastasia answered the door and the cop at the door said, “I know I’m not who you’re expecting but um, your driver got arrested, so I figured I’d complete the DoorDash for ya.”
That’s something you don’t see every day!
Anastasia and the officer both got a good laugh out of the unusual situation and the cop then headed back to his car to hit the streets again.
Take a look at the video.
@anastasiaelsinger
And here’s how people reacted.
This viewer said this fella is a real one.
Another individual questioned the food choice.
And this TikTokker thinks the cop is HOT.
This is legit hilarious.