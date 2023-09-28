‘I might as well just pack up my whole life and move away.’ A Man Said He Accidentally Ordered 1,000 Free Moving Boxes From The Post Office
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, I suppose that’s one way to get free boxes…
A man posted a video on TikTok that went viral in which he admitted that he made a big mistake in getting free boxes from the U.S. Postal Service.
In fact, he got A TON of free boxes…1,000 to be exact…
The man said he made the video to warn people not to make the same mistake he did in getting moving boxes from the USPS.
He said that the USPS will give people as many boxes as they need…and he accidentally ordered 1,000.
Oh, and he also ordered the wrong kind of boxes.
He ordered…get this…boxes that are meant to hold cremated human remains.
He said, “The people at the post office about to look at me like, ‘How many bodies?’”
He thought he was going to get 80 boxes but so far he had received 500 of the 1,000 that he ordered.
He said, “If anybody needs any boxes, let me know. At this point, I might as well just pack up my whole life and move away.”
The caption to his video reads, “the worst part is that over 500 are still coming.”
Take a look at his video.
@ridge.x
the worst part is that over 500 are still coming #moving #boxes #free #fail #viral
Here’s how people reacted.
I can’t believe there’s more!
