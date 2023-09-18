September 18, 2023 at 3:42 am

‘I recommend it for ppl with tight schedules.’ A Woman Talked About How She Thinks Amazon Flex Is A Great Side Hustle

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@keyionnaaliyah

I’ve heard some mixed reviews about working for Amazon, but a woman named Key seems to be loving the benefits that Amazon Flex offers.

She posted a video on TikTok and listed some of the reasons why she enjoys doing the work for the company.

Source: TikTok/@keyionnaaliyah

According to Amazon’s website, “With Amazon Flex, you work only when you want to. You can plan your week by reserving blocks in advance or picking them each day based on your availability.”

Source: TikTok/@keyionnaaliyah

Key’s video listed what she likes about the job, including picking your own schedule, extra pay on nights and weekends, and that it’s an easy side hustle.

In a comment, she said, “I recommend it for ppl with tight schedules.”

Source: TikTok/@keyionnaaliyah

Take a look at her video.

@keyionnaaliyah

Amazon flex ✔️ #amazon #amazonflex #amazonflextips #workingatamazon #sidehustle #quickcashhustle #amazonfinds #amazonworker

♬ 7AM (Sped Up) – adrian

Here’s what folks had to say about it.

One person said this is the ONLY good Amazon worker video they’ve ever seen.

Source: TikTok/@keyionnaaliyah

Another individual enjoys doing this work, too.

Source: TikTok/@keyionnaaliyah

And one TikTokker said they didn’t like working for Amazon but they made good money.

Source: TikTok/@keyionnaaliyah

As much as big corporations suck sometimes, they can give people a lot of flexibility when it comes to work.

Don’t be afraid to look into it!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter