‘I recommend it for ppl with tight schedules.’ A Woman Talked About How She Thinks Amazon Flex Is A Great Side Hustle
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard some mixed reviews about working for Amazon, but a woman named Key seems to be loving the benefits that Amazon Flex offers.
She posted a video on TikTok and listed some of the reasons why she enjoys doing the work for the company.
According to Amazon’s website, “With Amazon Flex, you work only when you want to. You can plan your week by reserving blocks in advance or picking them each day based on your availability.”
Key’s video listed what she likes about the job, including picking your own schedule, extra pay on nights and weekends, and that it’s an easy side hustle.
In a comment, she said, “I recommend it for ppl with tight schedules.”
Take a look at her video.
@keyionnaaliyah
Amazon flex ✔️ #amazon #amazonflex #amazonflextips #workingatamazon #sidehustle #quickcashhustle #amazonfinds #amazonworker
Here’s what folks had to say about it.
One person said this is the ONLY good Amazon worker video they’ve ever seen.
Another individual enjoys doing this work, too.
And one TikTokker said they didn’t like working for Amazon but they made good money.
As much as big corporations suck sometimes, they can give people a lot of flexibility when it comes to work.
Don’t be afraid to look into it!
