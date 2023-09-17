‘I pulled up the cameras for the last 10 shifts…’ Worker Films Manager Accusing Her Of Clocking In Before She Gets To Work, And People Agree With The Manager
Everyone has a camera in their pockets these days and people film just about every situation they find themselves in.
And I can honestly say that this is the first time I’ve seen a video of a police officer arguing with their superior.
A cop named Chymarron posted a TikTok video that went viral where she argued with her captain about clocking in early on the job.
In the video, viewers can hear her captain say, “Do you have a second?”
Chymarron replied, “I’m on lunch break” to which her captain said, “Your lunch break ended two minutes ago. Can I sit here?”
The officer replied, “Wow, two minutes, I came in two minutes late. I really don’t want you to sit here, but since you [sat] down, go ahead.”
The captain asked Chymarron, “How do you clock in? Do you clock in on your computer, your phone, or when you get into the station this morning?”
And the officer answered, “The policy says on the computer, so what’s the problem?”
The captain then called out Chymarron and said that the last ten times she clocked in were actually through a phone app.
Chymarron responded, “I was probably in the parking lot.”
But the captain was prepared and replied, “I knew you were going to say something like that so I pulled up the cameras for the last 10 shifts… and you’re not here yet.”
Chymarron then threatened to sue her captain and claimed that she was being harassed.
The captain then said, “I’m not trying to make this a big deal, Brown… I need you to stop clocking in on your phone when you’re not physically at the station at 5:53. You need to be physically at the station when you clock in.”
Chymarron and her superior then got into a back-and-forth about the specifics of when she was allowed to clock in.
The captain told her, “I’m trying to come to you before I take this to anyone. We could squash it now.”
The officer said, “It’s squashed. Can I finish eating?”
And the captain replied, “Your lunch break is over but you can finish whatever you’re doing.”
I have a feeling these two are going to have some drama in the future.
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@chymarron_official
Y’all be clocking in and don’t be at work… but I’m y’all so it’s all good 😳🕙😂!! #fyp #jobopportunity #Captain 👩✈️
Now let’s see what people had to say.
Yeah, maybe this gal should chill out and just listen.
Just a small bit of advice…