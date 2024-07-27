His Friend Went After Him Because Of His Short Stature, So He Returned Fire About His Low Income

Friendships are as tricky as romantic relationships, if you stay in them long enough.

AITA for telling my friend that most women would not marry him & mocking his minimum-wage job? I am a short guy, around 5’4 to 5’5. In my thirties. My friend Ian is around 6’1. I’d met him some time back at an event & although he’s really good-looking, he works as a waiter at a restaurant. On the other hand I make quite a lot to put it mildly.

Ian has a girlfriend, Julia. We were hanging out at his place yesterday along with some of his other friends. I am a teetotaler & absolutely loathe alcohol, but the others were getting drunk and began to make “jokes.” One of the jokes was about how short I was, and am still single. Ian said “Dude, I am not surprised that you are still single, you are really short and most women would pass on you immediately.” The others laughed, including Julia.

I was momentarily startled, but then snapped “At least I don’t struggle to make ends meet and work a minimum-wage job.” I added “Most women won’t consider you marriage material, by the way.” Ian got extremely mad & began to argue with me, and so did the others. We had a huge verbal sparring. I asked them to f*** off & in the end left the place. AITA?

