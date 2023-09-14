‘If Ebony actually happens to be Steve, that’s not okay!’ Uber Eats And DoorDash Delivery People Don’t Match The Driver Profiles And This Woman Is Calling Them Out
by Matthew Gilligan
We take it for granted that the people who deliver our food or even pick us up for Uber rides have been vetted and cleared by companies to come into contact with the general public.
But, according to a woman who posted a viral video on TikTok, the vetting procedures need to be reexamined because people who are not registered drivers for apps such as DoorDash and Uber Eats are sometimes the ones actually bringing the food to your door.
In her video, the woman said, “if you’re a person who only gives directions to get to your apartment to women, and you open your door to Ebony, but if Ebony actually happens to be Steve, that’s not okay!”
She added, “Y’all need to stop letting your boyfriends who cannot pass a background check deliver food for apartments or pick people up for Uber.”
The woman captioned her video, “@Uber @Uber Eats @Lyft @DoorDash care to comment?? And y’all letting this happen… there’s a reason he can’t pass a #backgroundcheck.”
Definitely something to think about…
Take a look at what she had to say.
This is legit scary. Didn’t realize that people were even doing this.
Yikes!