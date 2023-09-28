‘It does kind of scare you.’ Guy Offers Advice About Asking For Perks If A Company Won’t Give You More Money
You always have to negotiate and sell yourself!
That’s a lesson some people never learn about the workplace, but it’s true.
And a man named RaShad who works in the tech industry posted a TikTok video and talked to viewers about what they should be asking for if their company isn’t too keen on giving them a salary bump.
RaShad said, “I hope this can be helpful for people who are just now graduating college, or my black and brown students who are getting their first internships.”
RaShad said that even if your request for more money is turned down, your company can still probably give you something, such as a 401(k) match, a better job title, additional PTO, or better healthcare.
He said, “If companies don’t want to give me the money I’m asking for, I’m finna get something I want.”
RaShad said he’s done this in past jobs and these negotiations ended up with him getting Fridays off, bonuses, a better job title, as well as other perks.
He said, “I feel like if y’all are nervous about this type of stuff and it does kind of scare you, the thing to remember is companies are either going to make their money or save money because they’ve employed you.”
Sounds like good advice!
