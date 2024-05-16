Management Asks Teachers To Write Reports In Their Native Languages. Now The Boss Can’t Read Half Of The Reports Without Translation Software.
Sometimes the instructions you’re given don’t make sense. It’s happened me many times, but I usually just demonstrate why it doesn’t work and leave it at that.
Not these employees. Read about how they took a different, hilarious approach to highlight the absurdity of instruction they got from the school administration.
Write our reports using the language we speak at home? You got it boss
For background I teach English as a second language (TEFL). At the end of each semester we’re required to write class reports.
Previously we had to write our reports in English or Chinese so that they could be read easily by management (we’re in China).
And then… a decision was made.
Management decided that we shouldn’t do this and instead write them “using the language you would speak at home.”
Cue malicious compliance: several of my colleagues are now writing reports in French, Russian, German, and Spanish.
And even the English speakers are gonna get some laughs in.
English is my first language so I still write in English, however to meet my boss’ request I”m now writing in British slang.
Instead of writing “Class A is very good” I now write “Class A are the dogs bollocks.”
For bad classes I no longer write “Class B is struggling with writing” I would write “Class B couldn’t write their way out of a wet paper bag.”
And yeah, it’s causing problems…
My boss is now struggling but refuses to admit defeat. She’s instead spending a lot of time using translation software to understand what we’re writing.
For those asking why we were told to do this. I have no idea, my best guess is they realized we could copy and paste the same simple phrases repeatedly.
School administration aren’t known for being useful so whenever we get a chance to have fun at their expense, we will.
