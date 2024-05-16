Ever Lost Your Luggage On A Flight? This Shopper Says There Are Stores That Sell Them For A Profit
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard that these places exist, but this is the first time I’ve actually seen any proof…
I’m talking about stores that sell items from lost and unclaimed airport luggage…and now we all know these mythical places are real!
A TikTokker named Anna posted a video and took viewers inside the Unclaimed Baggage store in Scottsboro, Alabama.
She said, “This is the nation’s only lost luggage store.”
Anna’s video shows different items for sale in the store and it looks like there are some pretty sweet deals there.
She said, “This place is such an experience.”
And, in case you were wondering, Unclaimed Baggage’s website laid out how this process works.
The website says, “If a bag is truly lost, airlines pay out a claim to the passenger. It’s only after an extensive three-month search that an unclaimed bag is deemed truly orphaned, a fate realized by less than 0.03% of all checked luggage! That’s where we come in,” the website reads.
Here’s the video.
@annakpratt
My favorite place to go thrifting! #unclaimedbaggage #thrifting #thriftshop
This is what people had to say.
This person thinks they charge too much.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And this viewer had a question…
I kind of want to check this place out…
Then again, it doesn’t seem like the deals are passed onto us.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · airlines, lost luggage, luggage, thrift stores, tiktok, top, travel, video, viral