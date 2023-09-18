‘It doesn’t actually say the word ‘pickle’ anywhere on here.’ A Man Argued That Claussen Pickles Aren’t Actually Pickles
Pickle fans…we want you to pay attention very closely…
Because a guy named Jesse has such strong feelings that he posted a video on TikTok and said that doesn’t think Claussen Kosher Dill Sandwich Slices are actually pickles because the word “pickle” doesn’t appear anywhere on the label.
Jesse said that his son looked at the Claussen jar to see how to spell the word “pickle” and that’s when he noticed that the word isn’t even on there.
In the video, Jesse said, “There’s a picture, of course. But it doesn’t actually say the word ‘pickle’ anywhere on here. I looked at all the fine print as well.”
Jesse said that he also checked a jar of Mt. Olive Kosher Hamburger Dill Chips and that brand didn’t include the word, either.
He did some research online but couldn’t come up with any answers…
Jesse said, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence. There has to be some reason for it. If anybody knows, fill me in.”
Hmmm…
Here’s his video.
And here’s what folks had to say.
It’s an interesting theory… but I’m not sure I buy it.