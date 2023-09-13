‘I’ve been living in an abandoned apartment complex.’ The Only Resident Of An Apartment Building Said That Owners Lie About It Being Fully Occupied
Well, this is weird…
But I guess it’s more common than a lot of us know!
A man posted a TikTok video that went viral where he told viewers about his experience living in an apartment complex where he is the only resident in the whole place.
Think about that for a minute…sounds like the beginning of a horror movie, doesn’t it?
First, the stitch of a video that he’s responding to featured weird flashing lights of an apartment complex. It looked like people were having a party… but they obviously weren’t.
Then Cody responded and he said he’s lived in the apartment complex that he calls “abandoned” for almost four years.
In the video, he said, “They say the property is fully, 100% booked to capacity, but I am, in fact, the only person that resides there.”
Take a look at his video.
In a follow-up video, Cody says he never sees anyone else in the building and he’s thought that something sketchy has been going on for a while and one tip-off was Chinese food menus that were dropped.
Take a look.
It would be so weird to be living in a place like this!