‘Just another day in the workforce.’ A Lowe’s Worker Had to Manually Load 170 Bricks Because He Wasn’t Forklift Certified
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess it pays to be forklift certified for some people, huh?
Or at least a guy named Chris who you’re about to meet wishes he’d been certified…because he shared a TikTok video that showed him having to manually load 170 bricks onto a cart because he’s not actually allowed to operate the machine at the Lowe’s store he works at.
The caption to Chris’ video reads, “Just another day in the workforce.”
Chris’ text overlay on the video says, “When someone orders 170 bricks and ur not forklift certified.”
Doh!
Chris took a break during the video after he got a call that someone needed some mulch so he left his cart to attend to another customer.
Chris returned from helping with the mulch and discovered that the man who ordered the bricks thought he was done and started to push the cart away.
Chris told him they needed to add more bricks so the customer ended up helping him out with the rest of the job.
Teamwork makes the dream work!
Check out the video.
@ludichrispeed
just another day in the workforce #work #forklift #timelapse #viral #thecranberries
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One person hopes this guy can wear AirPods on the job.
Another individual said they had to do this before.
And this TikTokker asked a good question…
I legit feel bad for this kid. That must suck.