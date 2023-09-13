‘Just think about all the energy these machines are eating up.’ A Woman Listed Reasons Why She Thinks You Should Never Eat Baby Carrots
by Matthew Gilligan
I never knew people had such strong feelings about carrots OR baby carrots, but a woman named Taylor Ann Spencer wrote an article for Delish where she laid out her case about why she thinks you should NEVER eat baby carrots.
And, for the record, Spencer considers herself a carrot connoisseur, and she’s really taking a stand on this topic.
Here are 5 reasons why she said you should avoid them.
The taste.
Spencer says that baby carrots don’t actually taste like the regular ones we’re all accustomed to.
She describes them as “factory fresh” and advises people to do a taste test with regular carrots so they can see the difference.
Wasted energy.
Spencer thinks that the process of manufacturing baby carrots is nothing but a huge waste because they’re cut, shaved twice, and then polished to perfection.
She said, “If this seems like no big deal, just think about all the energy these machines are eating up, all for the sole purpose of beautifying something that was fine to begin with, and that we’re going to consume the minute we open the bag anyway.”
Good point…
The chemicals.
Spencer says that baby carrots are rinsed in a weak chlorine solution before they’re put in packages to prevent contamination.
She said, “Do you really want to eat something that you know has been doused in chlorinated water? Or give it to kids? For me, that’s a hard no.”
Slime time.
Another one of Spencer’s problems with baby carrots is that they are more prone to drying out than regular carrots.
The baby carrots become dehydrated and they develop a white film called carrot blush.
On top of that, they can get slimy inside bags and no one wants to deal with that…
The price.
On average, a pound of regular carrots costs about $1 per pound.
But baby carrots typically run a customer between $1.30 and $1.50 per pound, roughly a 33% markup.
Spencer claims that baby carrots just aren’t worth it and you’re better off buying regular carrots and cutting them yourself.
Gotta say… I agree with her about the cost of the energy to make baby carrots.
Ain’t nobody got time for that!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · baby carrots, carrots, food, science, single topic, top