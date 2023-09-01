Mom Draws A Line In The Sand When It Comes To Her Parents Accepting Her “Bonus” Kid
by Trisha Leigh
There are all kinds of families. They all look different, and nowadays, it shouldn’t be odd or surprising to learn that there are step or bonus or adopted or any other kind of child that a parent considers “theirs.”
OP has three young kids that she birthed. Her husband has a much-younger sister who is just 10 and who lives with them a good amount of the time. She has her own room, they’re working on getting custody, and OP considers the girl “hers.”
My husband (32) and I (30) have 3 kids (f5, m3, f3 mo). My husband has a 10 year old sister that practically lives with us.
We don’t have custody of her right now (we’re working on it) but we have her for up to two weeks at a time, she’ll go home for a couple days, then come back for 2 more weeks.
She has a room at our house and I consider her to be one of my kids. She is the sweetest kid. She never argues, never gets in trouble, absolutely no behavior issues.
She’s just a little shy and stays close to us when we’re around unfamiliar people.
OP’s parents have been asking for a visit since their youngest was born but they don’t want the 10yo included.
Recently, OP finally told them point-blank that she would not be visiting until their 10yo was invited and made to feel welcome.
My family has been asking us to visit since we had my youngest but they don’t want my 10 year old there.
I didn’t want to start any problems so I’ve been saying not now for the past 3 months but they were really pushing it the other day so I finally told them that we won’t be visiting until my 10 year old is invited AND made to feel welcome.
I’m not going to deal with bullshit like my bio kids getting presents and not my 10 year old or her sleeping on the couch when everyone else gets a bed.
They accused her of being a bad mother by keeping her “real” kids from a relationship with their grandparents, which has OP second-guessing herself.
They want us to compromise and send her to a sleep away camp so she’ll have fun and they don’t have to host her but I refuse. It’s all or none.
Now they’re saying I’m a bad mom to my bio kids for taking away their grandparents because they won’t accept a kid that’s not even ours as their grandchild.
I’m starting to second guess myself and wonder if I am wrong for not letting my kids see my family because they don’t accept my 10 year old.
I’m guessing Reddit is going to give her virtual high-fives, but let’s see!
The top comment wonders what is wrong with people who act like OP’s parents do.
This reply tells OP that her parents are the ones taking themselves out of their grandkids’ lives, not her.
This commenter applauds OP for not allowing the grandparents to poison her entire family.
They say the grandparents better do some thinking before they decide to die on this hill.
And this person points out the obvious, which is that no one with any kind of conscience treats an innocent child like this.
I’m appalled at these parents.
They don’t deserve to see their grandkids, who will probably be better off in the long run without their influence.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad grandparents, black text, family, family red flags, family won't accept bonus kid, red flags, reddit, top