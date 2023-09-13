‘Never once did it try to verify who I was.’ A DoorDash Driver Claims That The Company Fired Him For Going On Vacation
by Matthew Gilligan
Did you have any idea that you can be fired from DoorDash?
Or that you could at least be flagged and have your account shut down if you drive for the company?
I sure didn’t!
And that’s why a TikTok video posted by a man named Adam went viral and blew up: because so many folks out there were perplexed by the situation that he found himself in.
Adam is a DoorDash driver and he said that he was shocked to learn that his account was deactivated and he could no longer deliver food for the company after he returned from a vacation and tried to log in to his account.
He said, “DoorDash fired me for going on vacation.”
Adam said he went to Minneapolis from his home in California and that he checked out his DoorDash app when he was out of town just to see what it was like in a different city.
He said, “Never once did it try to verify who I was or anything like that. I didn’t accept any dashes. I just wanted to see the zones.”
Adam tried to open the app again when he was in Las Vegas on his way home and discovered that he couldn’t log in.
He checked his email and saw that he had received a deactivation email from DoorDash.
He tried to appeal the ruling to DoorDash but he received another email saying that the company wasn’t going to change its mind.
The company recommended that he create a new profile.
Adam said, “So I went ahead and created a new account but now I’m on a waitlist.”
Take a look at what he had to say.
@your_farmer_adam
#doordash #doordashdriver #dasher #doordasher #doordashers #doordash
Because Adam’s story went viral, a representative from DoorDash responded and said, “This story is both wrong and misleading: the Dasher’s account was not deactivated because he went on vacation but because we detected potentially suspicious activity. If a Dasher is based in one city but dashes far away, it is often a signal for account sharing or selling. The Dasher was deactivated for repeatedly failing to re-verify their identity. We have reached out to ask them to re-verify their identity with a valid government ID so they can continue to dash.”
This really sucks. I feel for this guy.