September 15, 2023 at 12:53 pm

‘Oh to see sweet justice be served.’ Woman’s Domino’s App Was Hacked And Free Pizza Credit Was Stolen, But She Got The Last Laugh.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ailu.sound

Who wouldn’t be all fired up about their pizza points being taken away?!?!

I know I would!

And a young woman named Ailu was peeved enough about what happened to her that she posted a TikTok video about it.

Ailu said that she received an email from Domino’s confirming an order that she never placed. She went into her Domino’s app to see what the deal was and discovered that she couldn’t log in.

She eventually changed her password, logged in, and saw that a pizza had been ordered for carryout using her account.

Source: TikTok/@ailu.sound

She said the carryout was in a town where she doesn’t live and that whoever hacked into her account used her Domino’s points to place the order.

Ailu called the store and canceled the order.

Source: TikTok/@ailu.sound

In the video, she said, “I don’t think you should get pizza when you’re rude like that.”

She added that she was upset that she couldn’t be in the store when the person who hacked into her account was told the order was canceled.

Source: TikTok/@ailu.sound

Check out her video.

@ailu.sound

Oh to see sweet justice be served

♬ original sound – Ailu

Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer said Domino’s will help her out with this.

Source: TikTok/@ailu.sound

Another individual thinks she must be Canadian to be so chill about this.

Source: TikTok/@ailu.sound

And one TikTok user said this happened to them at Pizza Hut.

Source: TikTok/@ailu.sound

This woman is a lot nicer than I would have been.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter