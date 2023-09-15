‘Oh to see sweet justice be served.’ Woman’s Domino’s App Was Hacked And Free Pizza Credit Was Stolen, But She Got The Last Laugh.
by Matthew Gilligan
Who wouldn’t be all fired up about their pizza points being taken away?!?!
I know I would!
And a young woman named Ailu was peeved enough about what happened to her that she posted a TikTok video about it.
Ailu said that she received an email from Domino’s confirming an order that she never placed. She went into her Domino’s app to see what the deal was and discovered that she couldn’t log in.
She eventually changed her password, logged in, and saw that a pizza had been ordered for carryout using her account.
She said the carryout was in a town where she doesn’t live and that whoever hacked into her account used her Domino’s points to place the order.
Ailu called the store and canceled the order.
In the video, she said, “I don’t think you should get pizza when you’re rude like that.”
She added that she was upset that she couldn’t be in the store when the person who hacked into her account was told the order was canceled.
Check out her video.
Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.
This woman is a lot nicer than I would have been.