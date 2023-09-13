‘Put your spouse before your kids.’ People Shared Their Most Unpopular Relationship Opinions
by Matthew Gilligan
Everyone has their own opinions about good and bad when it comes to relationships and today we’re going to focus on the unpopular relationship opinions people shared on social media.
Take a look at the list below and see if you agree with any of them!
This might be true.
What do you think?
Most people arent in love, they just don’t know how to be alone.
— Mikey ✶ (@bootlegkhaled) August 19, 2023
It’s not always enough.
Sad, but true.
Love is not always enough to make things work. https://t.co/MPA2E7ij1J
— Felon Degeneres (@_alyssssssac) August 21, 2023
A big difference.
This stuff is confusing.
Many people think someone is “the one” because they feel a strong connection, but are really confusing compatibility with chemistry. A strong relationship is built off of shared goals, interests, & values. Relying solely on your attraction to someone won’t last long term. https://t.co/Rd7sa98mpr
— ScorpioSoul 🦂 (@TarotByBronx) August 21, 2023
Prove it!
Not always a good thing…
y’all can’t keep walking into relationship wanting people to prove themselves to you just bc YOU got hurt in the past. we’ve all been hurt, betrayed, lied to, cheated on, etc. it doesn’t mean you get the right to make people jump through hoops to be treated right & respected. https://t.co/b6G1qycQQi
— spicebae (@spicebae_) August 20, 2023
Don’t waste your time.
Too much work.
if you have to make a relationship ‘work’, it’s a waste of time.
healthy relationships are meant to *feel* effortless. yea, there will be conflicts, but conflicts get cleared up instantly because in healthy relationships, love is bigger than pride & they stand on strong core… https://t.co/A4X6mTZETM
— 𝓂𝒶𝓃𝑒𝑒𝓈𝒽𝒶 𝓈𝑒𝓂 (@mane3sha) August 20, 2023
Get real!
And take a look in the mirror.
Bragging about everything you won’t do for your hypothetical partner is the very reason you don’t have a real partner. https://t.co/MWh8Jj3ZFW
— Please get a job. (@TheRealDrePapi) August 20, 2023
That’s too bad.
Doesn’t seem fair, does it?
The more self-aware and “healed” you are, the harder it will be for you to find a healthy relationship. https://t.co/NQxA5j3NXl
— MS.JAZZYBELLE (@MsJazzybelle) August 21, 2023
They know.
So why pretend?
Staying for the kids isnt a good reason to stay married. They know yall dont like each other.
— 💋💄💅🏾👠 (@WhyNot1913) August 20, 2023
Definitely agree with this!
Gotta have your own life.
Having a life outside “your relationship” makes a healthy relationship much more than centring your whole existence on your partner🫠 https://t.co/aYZVzHVGc9
— TheZHULY🌹 (@zhullyyy_) August 20, 2023
Not a flex.
In fact, it’s pretty creepy.
Having someone who’s obsessed with you isn’t the flex you think it is. If you see real obsession, you’ll run. https://t.co/nxLLz6oPCX
— Phoenix Blvck (@_Phoenixblvck) August 20, 2023
A hot take.
And a divisive one!
Put your spouse before your kids https://t.co/HIX56lx848
— Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) August 20, 2023
Don’t stress over it.
Words of wisdom.
Sex is important but far less important than people make it out to be and is nowhere near a critical pillar of a successful relationship.
Have it. Enjoy it. But don’t stress over it.
— The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) August 22, 2023
Some of these really made me think.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · dating, opinions, relationships, tweets, twitter, unpopular opinions, viral