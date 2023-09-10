September 10, 2023 at 10:11 am

‘Please give me your money and leave.’ A Server Shows A Hilarious Take On Customers Who Take Forever To Pay After They Get Their Checks

by Matthew Gilligan

How long is too long…?

That’s the question at the heart of this viral TikTok video that a server posted.

In the video, she called out customers who take wayyyyy too long to pay after they’ve received their bills.

The video shows the woman walking by a table multiple times and trying to give a hint to the customers about paying the bill by looking at it over and over again.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Pov: you see me making my rounds to see if ur ready 2 pay.”

Check out her video and see what you think.

@colexxn

Pls pay n go i beg #serverlife #server #servertiktok #serverproblems #servertok #serverstories #serverpov #waiter #restaurant #servers #serversbelike

♬ original sound – Vanessa Sirias

Now let’s see how folks reacted.

One person said these situations are always awkward.

Another viewer shared what makes them uncomfortable.

And this TikTokker shared what they’re really thinking when this happens…

Just be a good customer, mkay?

