September 21, 2023

‘Really, are you serious?’ A Customer Made A Server Play A Game To Determine Their Tip And People Don’t Like It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@katizahlee

Some people just shouldn’t go out to eat at restaurants.

And some of them probably shouldn’t even leave the house!

We all know that servers work hard for the money they make and they have to put up with a lot of BS from customers and this video is a prime example of what I’m talking about.

In the video you’re about to see, a customer at a restaurant asked their server to turn around and reach behind them without looking to grab a random tip that was sitting on the table.

Okay…

Source: TikTok/@katizahlee

The customers placed different bills on the table and the server, probably just trying to get this guy out of their restaurant, agreed to do it and reached behind their back without looking to get their surprise tip.

But the server was actually impressed by the money they grabbed and said, “Really, are you serious?”

Source: TikTok/@katizahlee

The customer replied, “You can keep it and you can keep the change. We’re gonna bless you today.”

The video’s caption said, “Blessed a nice lady today.”

Source: TikTok/@katizahlee

Let’s take a look at the video.

@katizahlee

Blessed a nice lady today

♬ original sound – katizahlee

And here’s what folks had to say.

This person asked why they did this.

Source: TikTok/@katizahlee

Another individual asked why they were yelling at her.

Source: TikTok/@katizahlee

And this person said this was humiliating for the server.

Source: TikTok/@katizahlee

Yeah, I wouldn’t do this to a server. Just give them the money they deserve.

