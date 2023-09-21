‘Really, are you serious?’ A Customer Made A Server Play A Game To Determine Their Tip And People Don’t Like It
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people just shouldn’t go out to eat at restaurants.
And some of them probably shouldn’t even leave the house!
We all know that servers work hard for the money they make and they have to put up with a lot of BS from customers and this video is a prime example of what I’m talking about.
In the video you’re about to see, a customer at a restaurant asked their server to turn around and reach behind them without looking to grab a random tip that was sitting on the table.
Okay…
The customers placed different bills on the table and the server, probably just trying to get this guy out of their restaurant, agreed to do it and reached behind their back without looking to get their surprise tip.
But the server was actually impressed by the money they grabbed and said, “Really, are you serious?”
The customer replied, “You can keep it and you can keep the change. We’re gonna bless you today.”
The video’s caption said, “Blessed a nice lady today.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
And here’s what folks had to say.
Yeah, I wouldn’t do this to a server. Just give them the money they deserve.