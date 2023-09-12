She’s Totally Creeped Out By Her Ex’s Choice Of A Name For His New Baby. Is There Anything She Can Do?
by Trisha Leigh
It’s common knowledge that once a couple breaks up, the people involved have little to no say in what they other does going forward.
OP had a child a decade ago after a one night stand with a friend. They decided to co-parent with no intention of having a romantic relationship going forward, and until now, have done so well.
A little bit of context for you all, I ended up falling pregnant with my 10 year old daughter during an episode with a friend in my mid 20s. Not the most glamourous or flattering truth but it’s the truth all the same.
When we found out we decided to keep the child and co-parent while remaining friends. We were never a couple and we didn’t want to be one either.
Now he and his longtime partner are having a child, and OP was honestly happy about that, too. Her daughter has always wanted a sibling and so she’s encouraged the idea that they could be close.
Four years ago he began to date his longterm girlfriend and they moved in together last year.
She fell pregnant and i’ve been supportive to them both as much as I could be without crossing any lines; i’ve encouraged my daughter to help out whenever she’s staying with them during the pregnancy and to behave, i’ve also made it clear that I want the children to have a close relationship despite having different Mothers.
I’ve even said that if they were comfortable with it on nights I have my daughter if they ever want time alone i’ll babysit once they have the baby so my daughter can spend time with her sibling.
All in all, I thought everything was great and I was excited for my daughter to have a sibling as she’s always wanted one but I had no interest in having another child.
At least, she did until she went to the hospital to meet the baby and learned they’d given the child the exact same name as her daughter.
Three days ago my friend and his girlfriend had a daughter, they asked me to bring my daughter to the hospital to meet her little sister yesterday alongside others of the family. So I did exactly that but when they introduced us to the baby I was shocked.
They’d named used my daughters name.
She didn’t seem to have any issue with this when she introduced the baby bold as brass. My friend seemed uncomfortable and wouldn’t look at me directly.
I asked them what they were playing at, at which point my friends father said he’d take my daughter down to the cafeteria to get something to eat and left with her.
My friend told me to calm down and not overreact while his girlfriend told me she didn’t see the issue and it was a pretty name. I asked them if they’d named the baby for my daughter trying to understand the logic here but his girlfriend said that no it was just a pretty name she liked.
No, they won’t be using a nickname (though they suggested her daughter can if she wants).
I then asked if they planned to use a nickname or a middle name when addressing her on a daily basis and her response was that she didn’t see a need for that.
I told them they were being ridiculous and that they couldn’t do this, I then told his girlfriend that I found this frankly creepy and told my friend he was being spineless if he was happy to go along with this.
He tried to claim our daughter could use a nickname or something but I shut that down immediately asking why it was more reasonable for a girl who has used that name for a decade to shame her name compared to a baby who had no concept of what a name was yet.
OP got so worked up that she was escorted out, but was she wrong to be creeped out?
His girlfriend told me I was being mean talking to her like that after she just gave birth and asked the nurses to remove me saying I was being disruptive.
Maybe my temper is running a little too hot though and I was too harsh on her when she just gave birth. It’s just so weird.
