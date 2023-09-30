Study Finds That Women Live Longer And Have More Successful Careers If They Have A Strong Group Of Friends
by Trisha Leigh
If you ask a majority of women whether or not they think their friends add significant value to their lives, I am positive the answer would be a quick yes.
Now, though, there’s science to back up what we’ve always felt was true.
Harvard Business Review published the results of the study, which claims that not only are women happier when they have others to rely on, but they’re more successful, too.
“Women who were in the top quartile of centrality and had a female-dominated inner circle of 1-3 women landed leadership positions that were 2.5 times higher in authority and pay than those of their female peers lacking this combination.”
They believe this is due to women being able to ask their tribe for advice – and to trust what they hear. It’s no surprise that women face different (and sometimes steeper) professional challenges than men and having other women who have navigated the road ahead of you can be extremely helpful.
Also, they found that women who achieved leadership positions without this type of support didn’t make as much money as the women who had it.
“While women who had networks that most resembled those of successful men (i.e., centrality but no female inner circle) placed into leadership positions that were among the lowest in authority and pay.”
A 2006 study found these benefits reach beyond the workplace, too. They say women who had 10 or more friends are more likely to survive disease, with socially isolated women 64% more likely to die from cancer and 43% more likely to have reoccurring breast cancer.
Never underestimate the power of a good friend group, I guess.
Hang onto yours for dear life – literally!
