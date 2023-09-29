A Teacher Was Surprised At Work By Her Military Husband Coming Home Early But People Think It’s A Bit Too Perfect
by Laura Lynott
Okay, so we’re gonna give you a bit of insight here… not everything on the internet is real.
Yeah, we know. You’re probably saying, “That’s crazy!”
But it’s true. Some things can’t be trusted.
For the purposes of this post we’re going to just assume for a second that the video is real… and then we’ll get to people’s reactions.
The video starts with a teacher entering her classroom and asking the class about their homework and if they have any questions.
So far so good… right?
The whole time the teacher talks to her class, this hiding hubbyjust hangs out behind her, waiting to surprise his love.
One student asks the obvious question, “Miss, how long’s your husband been gone?”
She responds: “He’s been gone for about a year-and-a-half, he’s in the military.”
A girl student asks how long her husband’s been in the military and she responds: “About three years.”
She tells the kids she thinks she’ll see her husband again in seven months.
The teacher says she just wants to “give him a big hug” and admits how much she misses him.
How’s this guy not breaking?!
She admits it’s been “really tough because it’s dangerous out there.”
The teacher tells the kids how he sends her letters but she can’t often speak to him because there’s not always phones where he is based.
It’s a “lifeline” getting letters once a week she added, to know “he’s still alive.”
She tells how her husband is romantic and on their first date he showed up with two bunches of flowers.
And then…. she FINALLY turns around!
Ah, there it is!
Love is all that matters in the end.
We want this for you guys!
Check out the full video here:
@militarycominghomehnh8
And here’s what some posters thought:
One person thinks the hubby’s uniform clearly isn’t real.
And more cynicism about the teacher not being able to see her husband.
Yeah, they’re not buying it…
But some are absolutely defending love.
However, that response from the “Creator” makes us think that English isn’t the poster’s first language.
Hmmmm… seems not exactly legit, but it did pull at our heartstrings… so we’ll allow it.