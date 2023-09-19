‘Texas living at its finest.’ A Woman Is Having A Bath, And Then A Scorpion Comes Up Through Her Drain
by Matthew Gilligan
I really like the Southwestern United States and I think it’s fun to visit Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.
But there are a couple of things that would keep me from ever moving there: the oppressive heat…and the crazy critters! And this video isn’t doing anything to change my mind!
A woman in Texas shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she was trying to take a nice, relaxing bath.
The video’s caption reads, “When you’re trying to relax in a hot bath and this happens” and you can see that she is just chilling in her tub.
And then it starts to happen…the video shows little brown legs coming out of the drain.
The woman said, “That is a freaking scorpion. So big that it can’t fit through.”
She tapped on the drain and the scorpion retreated and she said, “Texas living at its finest. They’re trying to come in everywhere to get water because it’s so dry.”
But then the scorpion returned.
The woman said, “OMG, OMG, I dunked my head and now he’s got his head stuck. OMG it’s a scorpion and he’s trying to come out.”
She then said, “OMG, are you freaking kidding me right now?”
She splashed water on the scorpion and then it happened: it fell into the water and then she screamed.
This is definitely some nightmare fuel.
Check out her video and try not to get creeped out!
@texasgrl_4everofficial
When your trying to relax in a hot bath and this happens… #thisisbs #calgontakemeaway #scorpion #texas #texascheck #bugs #sickofthis #hotasf #bathtime #funnyvideo #trending #foryoupage #fyp
Here’s what people had to say about this.
One individual made a funny joke.
This viewer dealt with this…on the toilet.
And one TikTokker said they’re glad they live up north and they don’t have to deal with this.
That’s a WHOLE lot of nope.