'I'd think twice on what that really means.' Flight Attendant Shares The "See You Later" They Play With Passengers When They Say Goodbye
Come fly with me… let’s fly… let’s fly away!
And it seems some airline crew might just want that with a select few passengers!
This funny clip from a man who is in the know – an actual flight attendant – gives us passengers a sneak peek into the secret world of the flight attendants, looking for a spot of flirty fun!
“Did you know a lot of flight attendants play a game called ‘See you later.’?” @gowithgarret asks his followers.
“Everyone’s getting off the plane. You’re saying goodbye to everybody, have a good night.”
“But you and your little flight attendant friend say ‘see you later’ to all the people that you’re trying to like ____. ”
Yes? What does that mean – we might see them on another flight, right?
That’s what WE took that farewell to mean?!
Well, according to this TikToker, that’s WRONG…
He added that this special “See you later” is actually dedicated to, “All the cuties, all the people you think are attractive. So next time you getting off a plane, if that flight attendant says ‘See you later,’ I’d think twice on what that really means.”
Hey, Garret, we’ll see you later!
Know what we’re sayin’? Ha!
Here’s the full clip:
And here’s what people thought of this flirty flight secret:
This is a good point. I mean, you couldn’t exactly hang around all creepy. It’s a compliment. Say bye!
Don’t worry, dude – that’s most of us!
Hmmm. This guy…
Who wants to bet that once Southwest hears about this, employees won’t be able to do this anymore.
Clock is ticking on this one…