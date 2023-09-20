‘Food prices never going back.’ Guy Shows How Inflation Has Made The Taco Bell Cravings Menu Crazy Expensive
by Laura Lynott
We all love a taco after a big night out, but these days do we have the cash leftover to actually buy something from Taco Bell?
This poster shared the prices at the restaurant and people were legit shocked at how much inflation has affected them in Seattle, WA.
He pulls up to Taco Bell one night and shows how prices are pretty normal items have gotten completely out of hand.
As we get closer we see that a simple Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito… is $5.99?!
What the what?!
Other wild prices…
- Spicy Potato Soft Taco costs $3.99.
- Cinnamon Twists are $3.99
- Cheesy Roll Up is $3.99
- Beefy Melt Burrito is $5.99
And this one is absolutely wild… a Fiesta Veggie Burrito for $9.99!
Ouch!
Watch the full video here:
@1dsrtflwr
BEAN AND CHEESE FOR $6 PLUS TAX?! My only fast food option is….still affordable but cmon ref 🚩! Seattle is something else. #seattletiktok
Here’s what folks felt about this Taco Bell dilemma:
Some posters questioned the pricing and if inflation could really be justifiable anymore…
While these posters said they could STILL get their Taco Bell’s for MUCH cheaper in their areas.
Another it seems like this particular Taco Bell might be an outlier. Maybe.
All I know is I’d never pay these prices for Taco Bell.
Yuck!