September 28, 2023 at 11:16 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 755

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 755

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Full mineral supermoon
A literal lifesaver at the gym
Perfect family photo found in Airbnb
Old Nokia 6600…still got it
Never say never
Same guy at 64 and 4
Baseball game in front of Great Buddha Dordenma statue
“You’re not worth it”
The satisfying way these cans fall
Highly appropriate
Materials with shape memory go back when heated
Velcro happens
Fish flips the script
Van Gogh bathroom
The line up was almost perfect
This anniversary pic is so right now
Surprise kiss from Mike Tyson
This bookshelf has little mechanisms that randomly knock things off the shelf
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

People Are Struggling to Agree on the Answer to This Math Problem
What’s the World’s Oldest Language?
10 ‘Pink Flags’ To Pay Attention To In Relationships
The Secret Weapon Hackers Can Use to Dox Nearly Anyone in America for $15
Things Often Branded As Snake Oil That Do In Fact Work, According To Reddit
Make Better Cloudy Lemonade With Air Fried Lemons
Poison and Bribes in the Seedy Underbelly of 90s Heavyweight Boxing
T. rex cousins with shorter arms were thriving right up until the asteroid hit
What Obvious Thing Did You Only Recently Realize? People Admitted Their Shame.
How a Harvard Professor Became the World’s Leading Alien Hunter

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 755 Featured Image 2 The Shirk Report Volume 755

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter