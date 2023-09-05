They Didn’t Want To Clean Their Airbnb After Being Charged A $100+ Cleaning Fee. Are They Wrong?
by Justin Gardner
If you’ve ever encountered the dreaded “cleaning fee” in Airbnb, you know it can really throw the whole price out of whack.
I’ve seen cleaning fees as low as $0 and as high as $100.
Yeah. For reals.
And I’ve never legitimately left a place dirty myself, even if a cleaning fee is charged. Because I assume that they’re not hiring anybody to clean the place and just pocketing the money.
Now we’re gonna read a story about somebody who feels like they don’t need to clean a damn thing if they’re paying that feed.
Let’s take alook…
AITA for not cleaning my AIRBNB after they charged a ridiculous cleaning fee?
“I stayed at a airbnb and they charged a 105 dollar cleaning fee.
I didn’t see the instructions until after we were there. I’m not sure if it was hidden, or they updated it or what. I only saw it when they texted us. The instructions were to take out the trash. The dumpster is about 1/4 mile away. To put all the sheets in the washing machine. To scrub all the table counters, wash out the shower mop the floors and other s**t.
F**king ridiculous there’s a cleaning fee for 105 dollars when we’re literally doing all the cleaning. My wife and I decided to not do any cleaning at all other than basic stuff. IF we spilled food on the counter, obviously I cleaned it up and I flushed the toilet but I’m not going to go out of my way to scrub the s**t out of the sinks showers and floors or take the trash out that far.
The AIRBNB owner called me and he said I was a massive a**hole for not cleaning it and how I should be doing what I’m supposed to whatever.
I just hung up.”
If you’re gonna charge somebody over $100, you shouldn’t ever think that somebody should clean up.
Sorry, not sorry.