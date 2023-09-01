September 1, 2023 at 4:22 am

‘Gets embarrassed when he’s caught.’ Man Catches His Dog Having A Special Moment With His Favorite Toy

by Laura Lynott

Never mind man’s best friend!  This cute dog thinks his toys are his best pals.

This gorgeous clip shows the secret ‘me’ time this adorable golden retriever spends with his nearest and dearest, his toys!

Photo Credit: TikTok

The poster shares the intimate time her doggy enjoys with his fluffy zebra toy and people think this is the loveliest thing ever!
The dog holds his zebra aloft and looks into its plastic eyes.

But when the pooch realizes he’s been spotted, he looks sheepish, as though he’s been caught in action.

Awww.  It’s okay, we all love a cuddly toy every now and again!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Just look at his little face and how he clutches that toy.

Seriously, who wouldn’t fall in love with this guy!

Watch the full adorable clip here:

@aguyandagolden

Aspiring to have a love like Teddy and his toys. #dog

♬ I Love You Always Forever (Edit) – Donna Lewis

Here’s what people thought of the cutest dog in the world!

We can totally see this!  The Lion King!!!!

Photo Credit: TikTok

This poster thought this gorge doggy was cray cray!!! NOOOOO, you’re in our DOG HOUSE, dude!

Photo Credit: TikTok

We totes agree with this poster!  You would have to be the BEST to have the BEST doggy, like this boy!

Photo Credit: TikTok

I can’t stop gushing about how cute this is!

Categories: ANIMALS, STORIES
