‘Gets embarrassed when he’s caught.’ Man Catches His Dog Having A Special Moment With His Favorite Toy
by Laura Lynott
Never mind man’s best friend! This cute dog thinks his toys are his best pals.
This gorgeous clip shows the secret ‘me’ time this adorable golden retriever spends with his nearest and dearest, his toys!
The poster shares the intimate time her doggy enjoys with his fluffy zebra toy and people think this is the loveliest thing ever!
The dog holds his zebra aloft and looks into its plastic eyes.
But when the pooch realizes he’s been spotted, he looks sheepish, as though he’s been caught in action.
Awww. It’s okay, we all love a cuddly toy every now and again!
Just look at his little face and how he clutches that toy.
Seriously, who wouldn’t fall in love with this guy!
Watch the full adorable clip here:
@aguyandagolden
Aspiring to have a love like Teddy and his toys. #dog
Here’s what people thought of the cutest dog in the world!
We can totally see this! The Lion King!!!!
This poster thought this gorge doggy was cray cray!!! NOOOOO, you’re in our DOG HOUSE, dude!
We totes agree with this poster! You would have to be the BEST to have the BEST doggy, like this boy!
I can’t stop gushing about how cute this is!