September 21, 2023 at 3:44 am

‘This is the epitome of having the day you deserve.’ A Woman Found A Shopping Cart Zip-Tied To Her Car In A Walmart Parking Lot

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mydysfunctionalfamily1

This was either an elaborate prank…or it was REVENGE.

A woman who had been shopping at Walmart posted a video that showed what she encountered when she came back to her car in the parking lot.

The woman seemed to suggest that her car had a shopping cart zip-tied to it because of discrimination, but some viewers had other ideas…

In the video, she said, “OK, y’all, when I say I’m irritated and pi**ed the hell off.”

Source: TikTok/@mydysfunctionalfamily1

She showed viewers that several zip-ties had been attached to each other, looped onto a shopping cart, and then put around the door handle on her car.

Source: TikTok/@mydysfunctionalfamily1

She said, “Y’all see that? I don’t know if this is some r**ial stuff or what, but why I come out to my car, and it’s a cart zip-tied to my car? Like, really?”

Hmmm…that’s interesting…

Source: TikTok/@mydysfunctionalfamily1

Take a look at the video.

@mydysfunctionalfamily1

♬ original sound – MY Dysfunctional Family

Here’s how people responded.

One person thought this was a bit extreme.

Source: TikTok/@mydysfunctionalfamily1

Another TikTokker thinks she deserved it.

Source: TikTok/@mydysfunctionalfamily1

And one person said they knew she was in the wrong when they saw the zip-ties.

Source: TikTok/@mydysfunctionalfamily1

Any way you slice it, this would suck.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter