‘This is the epitome of having the day you deserve.’ A Woman Found A Shopping Cart Zip-Tied To Her Car In A Walmart Parking Lot
by Matthew Gilligan
This was either an elaborate prank…or it was REVENGE.
A woman who had been shopping at Walmart posted a video that showed what she encountered when she came back to her car in the parking lot.
The woman seemed to suggest that her car had a shopping cart zip-tied to it because of discrimination, but some viewers had other ideas…
In the video, she said, “OK, y’all, when I say I’m irritated and pi**ed the hell off.”
She showed viewers that several zip-ties had been attached to each other, looped onto a shopping cart, and then put around the door handle on her car.
She said, “Y’all see that? I don’t know if this is some r**ial stuff or what, but why I come out to my car, and it’s a cart zip-tied to my car? Like, really?”
Hmmm…that’s interesting…
Take a look at the video.
@mydysfunctionalfamily1
Here’s how people responded.
One person thought this was a bit extreme.
Another TikTokker thinks she deserved it.
And one person said they knew she was in the wrong when they saw the zip-ties.
Any way you slice it, this would suck.