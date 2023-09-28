September 28, 2023 at 2:41 am

This Woman’s Annoyed Reaction To A TikToker At IHOP Has Gone Viral

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@addictedtoana

Do you ever break out into a Happy Dance once in a while when you get served a meal that you really love?

I personally do not, but hey, to each their own, right?

A woman named Ana posted a video of herself getting overly excited when her server gave her a plate of pancakes.

The text overlay on her video reads, “My hangryness leaving my body at the moment I have my food.”

But the real star of the video is another woman seated at a table behind her who can be seen absolutely scowling at the situation.

Apparently, she wasn’t too impressed…

Source: TikTok/@addictedtoana

I guess she’s not a fan of other diners getting their dance on when she’s trying to enjoy a meal…

Talk about being judged!

Source: TikTok/@addictedtoana

The caption to the video reads, “The best part of this video is the woman judging me.”

Source: TikTok/@addictedtoana

Take a look at the video.

@addictedtoana

The best part of this video is the woman jugding me #humor

♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version – sped up 8282

Ana shared another video and talked about how she was trying to understand the perspective of the other woman.

@addictedtoana

Best video u will see today lol #pov

♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version – sped up 8282

Here’s what folks had to say.

This viewer agreed with the girl in the background.

Source: TikTok/@addictedtoana

Another individual said they love IHOP but they’d never do this.

Source: TikTok/@addictedtoana

And this person sounds like they would have reacted the same way.

Source: TikTok/@addictedtoana

I haven’t seen many Tiktokers in the wild, but I’d imagine I might have a similar reaction.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter