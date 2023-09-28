This Woman’s Annoyed Reaction To A TikToker At IHOP Has Gone Viral
by Matthew Gilligan
Do you ever break out into a Happy Dance once in a while when you get served a meal that you really love?
I personally do not, but hey, to each their own, right?
A woman named Ana posted a video of herself getting overly excited when her server gave her a plate of pancakes.
The text overlay on her video reads, “My hangryness leaving my body at the moment I have my food.”
But the real star of the video is another woman seated at a table behind her who can be seen absolutely scowling at the situation.
Apparently, she wasn’t too impressed…
I guess she’s not a fan of other diners getting their dance on when she’s trying to enjoy a meal…
Talk about being judged!
The caption to the video reads, “The best part of this video is the woman judging me.”
Take a look at the video.
The best part of this video is the woman jugding me #humor
Ana shared another video and talked about how she was trying to understand the perspective of the other woman.
Best video u will see today lol #pov
Here’s what folks had to say.
This viewer agreed with the girl in the background.
Another individual said they love IHOP but they’d never do this.
And this person sounds like they would have reacted the same way.
I haven’t seen many Tiktokers in the wild, but I’d imagine I might have a similar reaction.