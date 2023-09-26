‘You served vegetables that were frozen solid.’ Person Catches Airline Passenger Leaving Horrible Review In Mid-Flight
by Laura Lynott
This woman is the ultimate nosy neighbor, but on a flight!
TikToker @Goinggonemadd caught another passenger on camera, as they wrote a terrible review about the airline on a flat screen.
The guy went for it, unleashing the ultimate revenge on the airline. He wrote that they had served him still frozen vegetables and twice interrupted his movie to ask him to take a survey.
And it turns out perhaps that if airline staff ask more than once for a survey to be filled out, they might just get the answers they don’t want!
The last photo makes it clear this guy DID end up filling that survey out and we’re pretty sure his views will be read.
Watch the full clip here:
@goinggonemadd
Surveying 🤝 Roasting #guesstheairline 😂
Here’s what people had to say about this ultimate air vent!
This poster thinks this act of revenge is fair!
Another poster sees just why this passenger filled that form out the way he did!
Another poster thinks this feedback is very much deserved!
Perhaps this is a good lesson for airline staff – ask more than once and witness air ire!