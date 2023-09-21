‘Well, this is embarrassing.’ A Woman Trying To Make Friends Mistakenly Texted Someone’s Husband For A Year
Whoopsy daisy!
This really, REALLY doesn’t sound good, friends…
A woman who said she was only trying to make new friends told viewers in a video posted to TikTok that she accidentally texted a woman’s husband…for a whole year!
Her caption reads, “Well, this is embarrassing” and we should all feel a little bit sorry for her.
The woman said she texted the mom for a while hoping to be friends with her but things took a turn for the weird when she asked the woman via text, “Hey, do you want to go to the Memphis Tigers game this weekend?”
The other person said something about their “wife” and that’s when she questioned them and found out the truth: “I’ve been texting this kid’s dad for like the last year, thinking it was the mom.”
She then said, “The mom probably thinks I’m trying to flirt with her husband,” she says, horrified by the snafu.
Meanwhile, all we can say over here, is “Yikes.”
Check out her video.
The woman shared a follow-up video and said that she had originally saved the husband’s and the wife’s phone numbers under the mom’s name in her phone and she later got everything mixed up when the husband texted her about a carpool for their kids.
The woman eventually reached out to the wife about the mix-up and said that all was forgiven.
She said, “All’s well that ends well.”
Yeah, this would be highly embarrassing.
And the best thing to do is post all of that on the internet.