‘Why is there so little in the bag?’ A Woman Weighs An 11 Ounce Bag Of Chips And Finds It Only Weighs 7 Ounces
by Matthew Gilligan
Alright, Tortiyahs!…
You’ve officially been called out!
A woman on TikTok posted a video where she called out the tortilla chip company because they claim bags of their chips are 11 ounces…but she did the legwork and figured out that they’re really only between 7 and 8 ounces.
The woman seemed pretty peeved about the number of chips in two bags of Tortiyahs!.
She said, “There’s, like, a quarter amount of chips in this.”
And then she added, “Why is there so little in the bag?”
The woman then used a kitchen scale to weigh both bags of chips and discovered that one bag weighed about 8 ounces and the other bag was around 7 ounces.
Let’s take a look at the video.
The company that makes the chips, Utz, responded to her video and the woman posted a follow-up to show viewers what the Utz folks said.
I’m genuinely getting tired of these companies taking advantage of us.