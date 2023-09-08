‘You refuse to pay so we send the repo crew.’ A Landscaping Crew Took Back Their Driveway Pavers After Homeowners Tried To Rip Them Off
by Matthew Gilligan
I can honestly say that I’ve never heard a story quite like this one before.
But that’s what’s so great about TikTok: you get to see all kinds of unique videos that blow you away!
Here’s the story: a landscaper filmed her crew of workers repossessing driveway pavers from a house after a customer refused to pay her.
The story took place in Palmetto, Florida, and her workers took away gravel, plants, and the driveway pavers they had installed
All that hard work down the drain!
The video’s text overlay reads, “POV you refuse to pay for your pavers so we send the repo crew.”
Take a look at the video.
And here’s what folks had to say.
Play silly games, get silly prizes.