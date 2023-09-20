‘You’re coming at us with insane energy.’ Guy Gives Remote Workers Good Advice About Public Interactions
by Matthew Gilligan
Remote work can be tough.
I’ve been working from home since 2016 and there are definitely times when I feel cut off from people and I go WAY too long without having any conservations with actual humans (my plants don’t count…).
And the guy who posted this video knows all about this, but he’s coming at it from a different angle.
His name is Alec and he works the front desk at a climbing gym. In his TikTok video, he recommended that remote workers have at least one conversation before they go out in public so they can get rid of all the nervous energy that’s been built up inside of them.
Alec said, “Because you’re coming at [hospitality and retail workers] with just the most insane energy. You either are complete cat mode or you’re golden retriever energy. There’s no in-between.”
Cat mode is when someone is someone is shy, timid, and awkward, and golden retriever energy is when a person is way too overeager.
Alec went on to do impressions of both energies.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@alecflynn
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One viewer said what a lot of remote workers are probably thinking…
This individual said remote work turned them into a hermit.
And this TikTokker said they can tell who the remote workers are out in public…
This is actually legit advice.