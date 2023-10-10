’10 emails = a packet of gummy bears. One kid got ten packets.’ Math Teacher Recruits Students To Email A Rude Corporation About All The Mistakes In Their Learning Software
by Trisha Leigh
We all know that the older someone is, the more likely it is that they will struggle somewhat with technology. That said, it’s not great corporate policy to blame customer issues on their age.
OP recalls a story about his 8th grade math teacher and the software that the school insisted they use. It worked fine for the other classes, but their experience with the math portion was tons of problems.
When I was in eighth grade, I was in the first year of an experimental technology school. I had a class of about 180 eighth graders (12-14 year olds) and about 10 teachers. So everybody shared the same math teacher.
For our first semester we used a software called Gage. It was alright for most classes, but it was absolutely atrocious when it came to math.
Nothing worked with math. We were supposed to use the lessons they had, but it just didn’t work.
Math symbols didn’t show up right and some questions even had the wrong answer marked.
When the teacher tried to reach out about it, the software company insinuated that it was due to the teacher’s lack of experience with technology.
My math teacher wasn’t allowed to just move to paper, and the company insisted that the problem was that our math teacher was older and just didn’t understand technology.
They said that if she had a genuine issue to email them.
So, the teacher bribed her classes with gummy bears to send as many error screencaps through email as possible.
One day, I get to class, and there are 7 email addresses written on the board. She told us that we were going to go through our math lesson today, and take screenshots of every mistake we found and email them to the companies executives.
One screenshots = one email.
10 emails = a packet of gummy bears.
We had a blast trying to send as many emails as we could.
One kid got ten packets of gummy bears by end of the hour class.
They asked her to stop by lunch but she refused. The software went away and everyone was happy.
By lunch the principal called my teacher aside and asked for her to stop.
She said “Hell no! My afternoon classes haven’t had fun yet!”
Long story short, our school district got all of its money back from using the software, and the company no longer exists. Or they changed their brand out of shame. Idk, I just can’t find them anymore.
Well, almost everyone.
What about Reddit? You know they’re going to tell us!
The top comment says this is the power of gummy bears.
This person says it works for luring a spouse, too.
Never underestimate the power of motivated children.
They hold power over us all.
We really are just simple creatures.
This story is just so wholesome.
Good teachers are worth their weight in gold.
