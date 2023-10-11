‘Cindy, what did you order?’ Woman Puts Cracker Barrel On Blast Because Of The Weird Pot Pie They Served Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Home cookin’ at its finest, baby!
That’s what Cracker Barrel claims to be all about, but it seems like they might have missed the mark on this one.
A woman named Arianna posted a video on TikTok that showed the unusual presentation her friend got when she ordered a chicken pot pie at Cracker Barrel.
The caption to the video reads, “When Cracker Barrel improvises their chicken pot pie.”
In the video, Arianna asked her friend, “Cindy, what did you order?”
Cindy laughed at the huge rectangular crust that sat on top of the bowl in front of her and said, “It was supposed to be a chicken pot pie.”
Arianna asked, “Isn’t the crust supposed to be sealed in the bowl?”
Cindy replied, “I thought so” as the two friends laughed and she showed viewers what was going on beneath the crust.
I wonder what was going on back in the kitchen…
Take a look at the video.
@ari__faith
When Cracker Barrel improvises their chicken pot pie #crackerbarrel #chickenpotpie
Yeah, this is a really weird pot pie.
No thanks.