‘He got back at 3 a.m yelling at me saying I was pathetic.’ She Inherited Money From Her Mom And Her Family Expected Her To Buy An Expensive Dinner For Everyone. She Refused.
by Trisha Leigh
There seem to be a fair number of posts on Reddit these days about folks acting super entitled toward other people’s money.
OP inherited a decent amount of cash from her mother and hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do with it.
I f32 recently inherited a good amount of money from my mom. I keep the money in a seperate account as I still haven’t decided what to do with it and I didn’t want it to go to waste.
In the weeks since, her husband has been making suggestions, though, and also expecting her to pay for things he previously would have split.
I noticed my husband constantly bringing up the inheritance money and making countless suggestions as to how I should spend it.
Another thing is that he expects me pay for nearly everything the past couple of weeks.
Then, on New Year’s Eve, they went out to dinner with his family and she learned that she was expected to pay the bill.
For NYE, My husband and I met up with his family at a restaurant to celebrate. It was going fine until I found out that I was expected to pay for everyone at the table.
My husband’s mom joked about paying for dinner out of my ” inheritance pocket” which made me livid but I showed no reaction.
This made OP mad, and so she paid her own bill and walked out.
Just silently paid for my own food/drinks. Then got up and made my way out of the restaurant.
They were shouting after me like a crowd and my husband tried to get me to come back but I drove home.
Her husband came home shouting at her that she had embarrassed him and the entire family, but OP doesn’t think any of it was her fault.
He got back at 3 a.m yelling at me saying I was pathetic to get up and walk out on him and his family after they relied on me to pay for their food and thought I was gracious enough to do it BUT they were wrong.
He said I humiliated him and family and that what I did was an attempt to get back at them for not being able to help mom when she was sick. Not true is all I’m gonna say.
He is mad and is saying that I caused a huge rift between his family and me when it wouldn’t have hurt me to pay for the celebratory dinner.
AITA?
Does Reddit think she should be including him in how to spend the cash? Let’s her them out!
The top comment says this is a really terrible take.
And this person does not think she’s wrong to take her time.
This commenter says she’s smart to keep her money separate, too.
They say her husband is waving a bunch of red flags.
This person wants to make sure she knows her inlaws are awful.
This is yucky, for sure.
OP just lost her mom and everyone is acting like she doesn’t have the right to feel however she wants.
