‘He hands me two of the largest bowls they have in the restaurant.’ Restaurant Employee Wins Over Family When His Manager Is A Total Jerk To Everybody
by Trisha Leigh
There are a lot of trying moments as a server in a restaurant, but if you’re open to them, there is also a lot of potential for playfulness and fun.
OP took her kids out to eat, knowing that at the end of the meal, they were entitled to a bowl of self-serve ice cream. Problem? She couldn’t find the bowls.
Yesterday I decided to take my kids to an international chain restaurant. In this restaurant, the kids’ meal comes with ice cream. But, you have to serve yourself.
That was a problem because there weren’t any bowls beside the ice cream machine.
She asked her server what bowls they were supposed to use and he wasn’t sure, so he asked his boss.
So I thought, “I know what to do. I’ll simply ask an employee for some bowls.” And that’s just what I did.
So he turns to look at the vast array of bowls behind him, some sauce-sized, some entree salad-sized, and many in between.
And we realize that neither of us knows what size the kids’ ice cream is intended to be.
So he thought, “I know what to do. I’ll simply ask a manager.”
And he says, “hey boss, what do we put the kids’ ice cream in?”
His boss couldn’t be bothered.
Without turning around, the boss says “an freaking bowl, what do you think?”
“Ya, but what size of bowl?”
The boss, with his inimitable charm, tact, and grace, says “JUST GIVE HIM A BOWL.”
So, the server chose the biggest bowls he could find, to the delight of the children and the absolute chagrin of his boss.
The employee looked back at the bowls, and then I saw him get a big grin over his face.
“I apologize about that, sir. I think it’s probably these ones,” he says, as he hands me two of the largest bowls they have in the restaurant, practically giggling with glee.
My children were similarly delighted.
The manager walked by when we were half way through and made a noise like a startled opossum, but said no actual words.
Definitely going back there.
