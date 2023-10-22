‘I don’t give a freakin’ toot what you guys think.’ 25-Year-Old Says She Proudly Lives With Her Parents And Shows Off The Perks
by Laura Lynott
It’s a long running issue – should adult kids just move out of mom and dads once and for all?
Well, this TikToker seems to have no intention of flying the coop. And in fact, she’s living at home, loud and proud!
“Hey guys I’m 25 and I still live at home and my mom cooks food for me and you guys are like blah blah blah,” @Strawberrymilkmob told her followers.”
She added: “Let me show you something. I just had a bubble bath and I’m about to head downstairs and show you what’s waiting for me.”
The smug towel wearing young woman pointed her phone camera at a fresh apple tart “out of the oven, cooling, with some wine.”
And admittedly, most of us are probably jealous, right? Why can’t we move back home?!
“I don’t give a freakin’ toot what you guys think,” she added. And personally, I’m not surprised at all. I’m off for a bubble bath!
The funny thing is that in many countries people routinely live at home with their parents until they’re married.
You do you, fam! Don’t be ashamed if you like living with the ‘rents!