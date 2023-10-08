‘I don’t want to force my kids to eat stuff that they don’t like.’ A Teen Mom Shared The Junk Food She Feeds Her Kids for Dinner And People Love Her For It
by Matthew Gilligan
I can only imagine how tough life must be for a 19-year-old woman with two small children…
But it looks like a woman named Alexis who is in that exact position is really doing a bang-up job!
She shared a video on TikTok showing her preparing a quick dinner for her two toddlers and it got people talking.
Alexis is seen in the video giving her kids pizza, potato chips, and fresh fruit that she cut up.
Take a look at her video.
@alexis_marie125
Alexis posted a follow-up video and explained a little bit more about her situation.
She said that she doesn’t like to force foods on her kids if they don’t like them.
Alexis said, “As a kid growing up, I would be forced to eat something that I didn’t like, I would have to sit at the kitchen table until I ate the meal. And dealing with that, I became a very picky eater.”
She then added, “I was afraid to try new foods. I don’t want to force my kids to eat stuff that they don’t like. I don’t want them to go through what I went through. As long as your kid is fed, that is all that matters.”
@alexis_marie125
Here’s how people reacted.
You know… if the kids are happy and healthy and get enough exercise… go do your thing, mom!
But if the kids are overweight… maybe cut down on the chips.
Just saying…