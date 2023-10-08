‘I have kids constantly asking me, ‘How do I spell ‘window’?’A 7th-Grade Teacher Said That More And More Students Don’t Know How to Read and Write
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s been a lot of talk about how American schoolkids seem to be way behind the learning curve right now and here’s another teacher who joined the growing chorus of concerned educators.
A person named Mycah said they teach 7th grade at “one of the more affluent schools” and that they feel the students are significantly behind in their reading and writing skills.
Mycah said, “When I tell you that these babies cannot read, cannot write, and they cannot comprehend, I’m not being funny. I’m being serious. I have kids constantly asking me, ‘How do I spell ‘window’? How do I spell ‘important’?”
Mycah also said that many students can’t read a short story and identify who the main character is.
Take a look at the video.
#stitch with @QBSkiiii its hell out here yall. Thr future is very much in questionable hands
Mycah posted a follow-up video and answered questions that viewers had about his original video.
Check out what he had to say in response to some pretty important inquiries.
What Mycah says is pretty eye-opening.
Replying to @Pixy 🕸️ hope this helped yall understand a bit better. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ TO YOUR KIDS MAKE THEM WRITE, TEACH THE BASICS AT HOME P L E A S E
Here’s how people responded.
One person shared what they were doing in seventh grade.
Another individual thinks they know what’s causing this.
And this TiKTokker who teaches ninth grade is also dealing with some serious problems.
This is wild! I can’t believe kids that are this old don’t know how to read and write.
What the hell is going on in these schools?!