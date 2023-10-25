‘I only have two hands. You want to make it?’ A Jack In the Box Employee Called Out Impatient DoorDash Drivers Who Want Their Food Immediately
by Matthew Gilligan
Hold your horses, buddy!
It has to get old to work in a restaurant and deal with impatient DoorDash drivers day after day…
And this video proves it!
A man who works at a Jack in the Box restaurant posted a video on TikTok that showed viewers his clear frustration with DoorDash drivers who clearly need some lessons in manners.
The video is clearly a skit but you can tell that this guy deals with this kind of stuff all the time.
The text overlay reads, “Dealing with doordash impatience during a rush be like” followed by a series of laughing/crying emojis.
And he looks pretty fed up!
In the video, he said, “Are you here for DoorDash?. I only have two hands. You want to make it? I didn’t think so.”
Check out his video.
@goatesttruth
No because its gone be a min!! 😂😂😂 #fyp #foryoupage #funnyvideos #laughtok #haha
And here’s how people reacted.
A word to the wise, DoorDashers…
It’s in your best interest to be patient when you’re picking up food!
