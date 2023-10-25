October 25, 2023 at 2:51 pm

‘I only have two hands. You want to make it?’ A Jack In the Box Employee Called Out Impatient DoorDash Drivers Who Want Their Food Immediately

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@goatesttruth

Hold your horses, buddy!

It has to get old to work in a restaurant and deal with impatient DoorDash drivers day after day…

And this video proves it!

A man who works at a Jack in the Box restaurant posted a video on TikTok that showed viewers his clear frustration with DoorDash drivers who clearly need some lessons in manners.

The video is clearly a skit but you can tell that this guy deals with this kind of stuff all the time.

The text overlay reads, “Dealing with doordash impatience during a rush be like” followed by a series of laughing/crying emojis.

And he looks pretty fed up!

In the video, he said, “Are you here for DoorDash?. I only have two hands. You want to make it? I didn’t think so.”

Check out his video.

@goatesttruth

No because its gone be a min!! 😂😂😂 #fyp #foryoupage #funnyvideos #laughtok #haha

♬ original sound – GoatestTruth

And here’s how people reacted.

One person has obviously dealt with this before.

Another individual is tired of the attitudes of these DoorDashers.

And this TikTok user sounds like they’re doing it the right way.

A word to the wise, DoorDashers…

It’s in your best interest to be patient when you’re picking up food!

