‘I pray that she doesn’t end up in some kind of tragic accident.’ Pharmacist Refused To Give A Veteran His Prescribed Pain Meds, So His Daughter But Them On Blast

by Laura Lynott
Hell hath no fury like that of a daughter looking out for her dad – especially if she’s a military daughter!
So, @Makenzie.marshall told her followers on TikTok that her dad, who’d lost a leg during service, was struggling to get a prescription to manage his pain.
And man, she is NOT HAPPY. She sounds like she’s about to go to war with the chemist over it but like, a girl loves her dad. It’s understandable.
“All of this started because my dad needed to pick up some prescriptions…” she told her followers. “My dad got blown up by a bomb in the military, and he takes pain medication. I’m sure you could take a guess why every month on the same day is when he gets his medicine but he never knows what time during the day it’s going to be ready.”
Thank goodness this guy has a daughter who will stand up for him after he did so much for America!
She continued: “We had a two week trip to Florida booked but we had to leave that day after he picked up his medicine. The whole week leading up to it, he’s calling the pharmacy making sure that they’ll have it ready in time for us… The lady on the phone is like ‘No problem’. ‘We’ve got it in your file. It’ll be ready by 10am.’
“It was not ready by 10am. Instead, he shows up to pick up his medicine and they’re like, ‘We don’t even have any of your dosage in the building. All we have is a lot lower of a dosage than what you take. But if you call your doctor and get them to write a prescription for it, then we can fill it.'”
But… that didn’t happen. So her dad had to wait… a long time.
“He sits down and watches as more and more people come and go through the pharmacy at this point. It has now been four hours. So, finally he gets up and it’s like, ‘Okay, what’s going on? Because I was supposed to be on the road now.’ “The pharmacist says ‘I’m not gonna be able to fill your prescription, sorry. I just think it’s really way too excessive for you. You really don’t need this much.'”
Here comes tiger daughter!
She says, “I pray that she doesn’t end up in some kind of tragic accident where she’s missing limbs and it’s in the most pain that a person could ever be in in their life and then have to deal with (someone) who tells her that she’s not in that much pain and doesn’t need the medicine.
What’s crazy is that the pharmacist didn’t relent!
She concluded, “So long story short, he had to call his doctor, his doctor argued with the pharmacist over the phone, and she absolutely refused to fill it. Oh, and then the pharmacist tried to blame it on my dad’s doctor. The doctor called it into a different pharmacy and he was able to pick it up way later in the day. But it was extra annoying because (it’s) the only pharmacy that takes his insurance.”
That does not sound fair on a man who served for America and is in pain. Hopefully this is resolved!
While it’s understandable that people might be cautious about pain meds… all you have to do is look at this veteran and understand that the need is there.
Have more heart next time, pharmacist!
