‘I asked her if she found anything new.’ TSA Randomly Selects A Man For A Pat Down Who Had Just Had That Done. Comedy Ensues.
by Trisha Leigh
Airports are like their own little countries. The food and drinks cost a million dollars, you have to take off your shoes and let random people dig through your bags, and you can only move on to the next step if you’re approved.
OP was subjected to an extra special pat down only to be told he had been “randomly selected” to have someone go through his bag while he stepped into the full body scanner.
This happened about 3 years ago while going through an airport in the U.S.
I walked through the metal detector, something must have beeped and they needed to pat me down.
After a thorough pat down, I put my shoes on and started to walk over to grab my bag.
A TSA agent stops me and says “you’ve been randomly selected please step into the body scanner.”
When he asked if there was another option he was told he could be patted down…again.
I was polite, but said that I really didn’t want to get into the body scanner, and asked if there was another way.
The agent said that I could get a pat down. I said well I just got a pat down so…
They angrily told me to pick an option!
He just couldn’t let it go without having the last word, though.
So, I took two steps backwards, to the woman who had patted me down 30 seconds ago and spread em… again.
While she was patting me down I asked her if she found anything new.
She stared daggers at me but let me go.
Does Reddit think he was brave to risk his flight? Let’s hear about it!
It’s like they think they know everything we packed or something.
They say it’s fine the agents can’t tell either.
And honestly they barely care.
It definitely doesn’t feel as if you’ve won.
We have to find ways to amuse ourselves.
I had no idea so many people messed with TSA.
Perhaps I’ll have to try it sometime.