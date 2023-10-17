‘It could impact the world tremendously.’ Man Shows How Painiting Roofs White Could Lower Electric Bills And Cool The Planet
by Laura Lynott
This guy has a potential hack that he reckons could cut people’s electricity bills by up to 40 per cent.
He says that instead of having a black roof, a white one might just cut AC bills by potentially reflecting the sun’s rays.
@Kavellkavon said: “I have a video right now that’s gonna show you how to drop your electricity bill by 40 per cent. And the crazy part about this is why are the governments around the world not using this information to better society.
The TikToker said the only way someone might not be able to follow the hack is if they have a HOA “that does not allow you to paint to do this.”
The clip he shows highlights of people painting their roof a very bright white to cut AC bills by reflecting the sun’s rays.
The surface temperature will then be a lot cooler, it says.
A dark roof is shown to be 165 degrees while a white section is 95 degrees.
A team of scientists at Purdue University in Indiana have created a bright white paint and it’s been recognised as the whitest paint ever.
They believe the paint can reflect 98 per cent of the sun’s rays. One scientist has even claimed if 2 percent of the earth was covered with the paint, it would stop temperatures from rising.
And if it cuts your electricity bills too, well, that’s gotta be an added bonus!
Watch the hot clip here:
@kavellkavon
Replying to @KAVELL KAVON PAINTING THE ROOF ON YOUR HOME WHITE COULD DROP THE TEMPERATURE IN YOUR HOME BY OVER 40% REDUCING YOU ELECTRIC BILL❗️❗️
♬ I Got 5 On It – Tethered Mix from US – Michael Abels & Luniz
Here’s what people thought of this fire tip!
Bermuda sounds a pretty cool island in more than one way!
We would definitely want laser beams!!!
Hmmm could that be a thing? Black to insulate?!
This actually sounds like a great idea AND it’s great for the environment.
Let’s do this everywhere!