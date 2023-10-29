‘It is what it is. It’s in God’s hands.’ Server Was Fired After Costing Restaurant $699, But Says He’s “Unbothered” And Will Enjoy His Afternoon
by Laura Lynott
Most of us would be sweating if our boss gave us our marching orders – but not this guy!
In fact, he’s already planning his mini vacay!
@quezeats told his followers on TikTok: “Okay, so I just got fired… Last night there was a $699 check that I just didn’t close. I don’t really know what happened. I don’t really know. So the table ate for free. They had like a $400 steak, some drinks, a ribeye. They ate for free.”
He continued: “So, my manager pulled me aside when I came into work today and was just like ‘Yeah, let’s talk, let’s have a conversation. Okay. It’s like yeah, so I don’t think this is gonna work. Oh, like, you’re like, you know, this isn’t a small mistake. This is a $700 mistake.”
And NO, this certainly isn’t small beans!
But while the mistake is BIG, the reaction is very unexpected from a man who just lost his job!
He told his followers: “Like you’re not wrong because I also cheated myself out of $150 check. I don’t know how I managed to do that… And I’m like, ‘You know what? It is what it is. It’s in God’s hands.’ So, he’s like ‘I’ve been hearing from other people, from other servers. It seems like you’re very nonchalant about this. Like, you don’t seem very like concerned. But this is a big deal.'”
Just for a moment he starts to finally look a little bit bothered…
He continued: “Like, yeah, now this is a big deal. It is. It is a really big deal. I don’t give a damn. I mean, I do. Because now I’m gonna have to have another job. I’m gonna have to like find a new little side thing. But like, I kind of didn’t want to work there to begin with.”
“First of all, the hours are ridiculously long. I mean, let me just not even go into that. I was like, Wow, I’ve never been fired from my job… ”
“You know, I already got my Starbucks. I think I’ll go to the gym, take a little walk. I’m enjoying my Sunday afternoon. (I’ll) take a little mini vacation, as I should.”
A little piece of me is wishing I could be so relaxed when it comes to unfortunate events!
And I don’t seem to be the only one…
Here’s the full clip:
@quezeats
Here’s what people thought of Mr Nonchalant:
This poster just wants to love himself like this guy does!
Aha – surely the boss should be checking, too!
Well, the customers could have been honest, too!
Hey, if you can have a good attitude in bad situations it can take you far in life.
Or at least you’ll be happy.
Either way, this guy is gonna be fine.